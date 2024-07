West Ham, Roma face Saudi competition for Sorloth

Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth is yet to make a decision on his next move.

Relevo says there are three clubs who are chasing the Norway international.

West Ham and Roma have been joined by Al Qadsiah.

Villarreal are in contact with all three clubs and referring them to the 28-year-old's buyout clause, which is set at €38m.

West Ham have so far tabled the highest bid of the trio, with a €30m cash offer.