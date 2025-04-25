Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Vardy makes Premier League decision after Leicester exit announcement
Jamie Vardy is ready to stay in England and sign for a Premier League club this summer.

The 38 year-old striker announced this week that he would leave Leicester when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Foxes have accepted Vardy's decision, with the club now preparing for life back in the Championship.

The Mirror says Vardy hopes to find a new Premier League club for next season, despite reports of him wanting to play in the US.

The former England international has scored eight goals this season and believes he can still prove himself at Premier League level.

