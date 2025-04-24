Keane rips into Vardy's announcement: Why did he wait until the end of the season?

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has ripped into Jamie Vardy's announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Vardy is set to leave Leicester at the end of the season after 13 years at the club after their relegation back down to the Championship was confirmed last weekend. Having won the Premier League and FA Cup in dramatic fashion, he needs just four more appearances to hit 500 for Leicester in the final games of the season.

Despite the emotional goodbye, Keane spoke on the Stick to Football podcast about his decision to leave and ridiculed the 38-year-old for what will have been a very tough decision.

Was the decision too late?

"Why did he wait until the end of the season? We have to look in the mirror...' You look in the mirror every evening.

"You look at yourself, what you're doing with your club, with your life. Why is it at the end of the season, when you've had a bad season, you go, 'Oh, we need to start looking at ourselves'. Bit late now, isn't it?”

Relegation has been coming for the Foxes for a long time, both Steve Cooper and Van Nistelrooy have struggled as head coaches as they attempted to bring life to a toothless Leicester side. Keane believes Vardy’s self-reflection should have come much sooner in the season as they tried to fight against the tide of relegation this season.

Keane furious with Vardy's "nonsense" statement

"When the previous manager left... And they've got some senior players like Vardy and Conor Coady, listen, all good pros who have played at a good level for many a year. When Steve Cooper was there, what was Cooper there three or four months?

"He left, and I remember Conor Coady got interviewed, and he went, 'We probably just needed a new voice'. You're like, 'He's f***ing been there three or four months'.

"Just like nonsense kind of statements, going, 'Oh, we need to look in the mirror'. Come on. I don't (just) mean the Leicester team. Every time a team has a difficult spell and goes, 'We need to start looking at ourselves'. A bit late for that now, isn't it?"

Vardy has been linked with Hollywood-backed Wrexham alongside a number of foreign sides who would snap at the opportunity to sign the legendary striker. Keane may not agree with the sentiment of Vardy’s announcement but it is evident that many sides still believe he has the quality to score goals and perform at a top level.