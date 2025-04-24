Vardy set to leave Leicester at the end of the season: All good things come to an end

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is set to leave the club at the end of the season after 13 seasons at the club.

The 38-year-old is closing in on 500 appearances since joining City in 2012 and has gone on to become a Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and double Championship winner during his spell at the club. Speaking to the club website, Vardy opened up about his decision to leave in an emotional interview.

An emotional goodbye

“It’ll be a really sad day. It’s something that I’ve thought about and spoken about with my family. I think it’s time.”

“I’ll be devastated on the day when it is the last (game), but good things, they come to an end,” he adds. “It’s going to be one of those emotional days. Who knows which way that can go. If you ask anyone, I’m not really an emotional guy. Nothing like that ever comes across with me, but when you’ve been somewhere for so long, and it is time to say goodbye, you just never know what your personal reaction is going to be.”

After joining for £1M from Fleetwood Town in 2012, Vardy has become a legendary figure at the club where he has scored nearly 200 goals. He spoke more about the connection with the fans which only makes the goodbye even harder.

“Especially for me, being here so long, the fans took me in like I was one of their own,” the 38-year-old striker continues. “You always want to repay that and that’s why this Club will always have a massive place in my heart. It’s family. The fans have, ever since I’ve been here, stuck with us through thick and thin.

“It comes to game days, and the atmosphere’s great. And then you get the die-hard ones who are travelling to every single away game as well. It’s really appreciated, it really is. Nothing in the world these days is cheap, so for them to be spending their money to back the club they love and, fortunately for myself, being involved in that for all of the past 13 seasons, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Vardy will always be welcomed back

Leicester City Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha praised Vardy for his commitment to the Foxes and wished him all the best for the future.

Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club.

“Although Jamie’s time with us as a player is ending, he and his family will always be welcomed back to King Power Stadium with open arms after all he has achieved. On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I wish Jamie and his family the very best for the future and I know our supporters will join us in giving him the send-off he deserves at the end of this season.”

Relegation was confirmed for Leicester after their 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend. Vardy will likely move on to a league outside of England such as the MLS or the Saudi Pro League in the twilight years of his career.