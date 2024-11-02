Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
IT'S DONE: Amorim named Man Utd manager; start date confirmed
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd

Man Utd players will urge Amorim to keep Van Nistelrooy involved

Paul Vegas
Man Utd players will urge Amorim to keep Van Nistelrooy involved
Man Utd players will urge Amorim to keep Van Nistelrooy involvedAction Plus
Manchester United players are lobbying for Ruud van Nistelrooy to remain with new manager Ruben Amorim's staff.

Van Nistelrooy, currently acting as caretaker manager with Amorim not due to arrive from Sporting CP for another fortnight, has stated he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, with Amorim bringing in his own staff, there are doubts about the Dutchman's future.

The Sun says the players want Van Nistelrooy to stay and will push Amorim to find a place for the United legend.

Amorim is bringing his two assistants Carlos Fernandes and Adélio Cândido as well as goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital with him from Lisbon.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Nistelrooy RuudManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Shearer doubts Van Nistelrooy will stay with Man Utd
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy reveals Ten Hag and Sir Alex chats
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans