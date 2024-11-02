Man Utd players will urge Amorim to keep Van Nistelrooy involved

Manchester United players are lobbying for Ruud van Nistelrooy to remain with new manager Ruben Amorim's staff.

Van Nistelrooy, currently acting as caretaker manager with Amorim not due to arrive from Sporting CP for another fortnight, has stated he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

However, with Amorim bringing in his own staff, there are doubts about the Dutchman's future.

The Sun says the players want Van Nistelrooy to stay and will push Amorim to find a place for the United legend.

Amorim is bringing his two assistants Carlos Fernandes and Adélio Cândido as well as goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital with him from Lisbon.