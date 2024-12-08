Leicester midfielder Skipp: Van Nistelrooy has lifted players' confidence

Leicester City midfielder Oliver Skipp says new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has lifted the confidence of the squad.

Leicester face Brighton today after a midweek victory over West Ham.

Skipp told the club's website: “He built confidence into the players.

“Obviously, there wasn’t loads of time to change too much, but we went in with the mindset of being more proactive. You could see there was a bit more aggression in our game.

“Whereas maybe in previous games, we had been a bit reactive to situations. We’d gone 1-0 down and it had taken that to get a reaction. I’m sure throughout the coming weeks there’s more he wants to work with us on and we’ll be looking to implement that as quickly as possible.

“Perhaps in the last few games we have been too easy to play against. We conceded too many goals and that’s on the whole team, really. It’s on the front players and the midfield players to press first off and there were clear triggers.

“It was a chain reaction, which allowed us to win the balls back in midfield. To a man, everyone was fighting and running for each other and we just need to keep doing that throughout the next few games. I think that’s exciting as well, because with a new manager and new ideas, it’s always something we can keep pushing.”

Skipp added: “It’s just about training hard every day and that’s something that I always pride myself on. It’s making it difficult for the Manager to leave you out, that’s the intention from all of the squad, to show him what you can do.

“Ultimately, it’s up to him the team that he wants to pick, but you know throughout the season that there will be opportunities to play and it’s about staying sharp, doing extras and your gym work and everything to make sure that when the opportunity does come, that you are ready to take it. That’s what I will be looking to do.”

