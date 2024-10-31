Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed his interest in staying at the club.

Van Nistelrooy was assistant to Erik ten Hag, but the latter lost his job early in the week.

After managing a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Van Nistelrooy stated he would love to stick around under incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

Asked on Sky Sports if he was open to staying, Van Nistelrooy replied: “Of course. I came here as an assistant to help the club.

“Now in this role, I’m helping as long as needed. In the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further to build towards the future that’s what I'm here for.”

“I’m here to help and serve and give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”