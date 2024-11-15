Van Nistelrooy linked with West Ham

Manchester United hero Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as a potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is in serious danger of losing his job at West Ham.

Per i News, Van Nistelrooy has impressed Premier League chiefs with his four game spell in charge of the Red Devils.

His interim period resulted in three wins and a draw, with Ruben Amorim now taking over.

The source adds that if Lopetegui is sacked, Van Nistelrooy is one of the prime candidates for the West Ham job.

He is also being linked to Championship club Burnley, who tried to sign him last summer.