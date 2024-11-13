REVEALED: Van Nistelrooy's final message to Man Utd players

Manchester United’s players have been told to get behind new manager Ruben Amorim.

That was the message that went in to the players from interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The United legend and former striker has departed as well - as his role as assistant has come to an end.

Per The Sun, Van Nistelrooy knew that new boss Amorim would be bringing in his own staff.

He has said his farewells to everyone at the club and told the players to stick by their new boss.

A source said: “Ruud made clear to the bosses he wanted to stay at United because he loves the club.

"But he was also pragmatic and expected that Amorim would want total control of things, including his backroom staff.

“He told the players he was very happy to have come back and to have had the chance to manage the club for four games.

“It has helped his managerial career, increased his already strong ties with United and he hasn’t given up on the idea that he might be back one day.

“He made all that clear to the players and demanded that they give their all to the new manager.”