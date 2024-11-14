Ex-Man Utd coach Van Nistelrooy in Burnley frame

Tribal Football
Manchester United’s departed interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is set for a quickfire return to football.

The Dutchman departed after four games in charge, having taken over from the sacked Erik ten Hag.

With Van Nistelrooy gone from United, new boss Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff have now taken over.

Per The Sun, Van Nitselrooy may find a job in the Championship with Burnley.

The ex-PSV coach was approached by the Clarets in the summer, but he chose United instead.

Now he could again have the chance to test himself in a tough league to see if he can push the team towards promotion.

For the moment, Scott Parker has the support of owner Alan Pace, but it's been suggested Van Nistelrooy's availability has turned the American's head as the Clarets struggle.

