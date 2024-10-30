Leicester boss Cooper: We'll throw everything at Man Utd in Cup

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has suggested he will be making changes in midweek.

The Foxes are set to take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, with the Red Devils coached by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Cooper knows this may be a great chance to get a famous win, he wants to ensure his team is fresh for the Premier League as well.

Cooper said at his press conference on Tuesday: “Maybe, yeah. The difference with this one is that it’s an away game on Wednesday and then we go to Ipswich at the weekend.

“It’s times like this where it’s good that you have a squad as it gives you decisions to make. If we feel we need to utilize the squad over the two games, then we will do that.

“(It would mean) a lot to get through. It meant a lot to get through the other rounds as well. We might have made changes in the last games but we believe in the squad. We want to give the right opportunities at the right moments.

“It’s about a culture and mentality that you can’t turn on and off. You have to commit to it every day. Our approach to any game we play is that we want to be at our best.”