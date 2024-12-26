Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy considers sending Edouard back to Palace

Leicester City could cut short the loan of Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman is on a season-long loan with the Foxes.

But he could be sent back to Selhurst Park in order to free up the prospect of a new loan signing.

Foxes manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said: “It’s clear we have three number nines, with Jamie (Vardy), with Patson (Daka) and with Edou. Every game there are decisions to be made on the nines you bring in your squad.

“I’m going to look at how many players in each position I need, and so far it’s been Jamie and Patson who have been chosen. But he’s fit and he’s training and it can change every week.

“That’s a fair enough point (over Edouard taking up a loan spot). It’s clear players need to have a perspective. At the moment, with Odsonne’s situation, we have to address that closely. It’s something that’s on the table for us to look at.”