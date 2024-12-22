Buonanotte: Veliz should join Leicester and learn from Vardy

Leicester City midfielder Facundo Buonanotte is urging Alejo Veliz to join him at the King Power stadium.

Buonanotte is on-loan at Leicester from Brighton, while Tottenham striker Veliz is on-loan with Espanyol.

Advertisement Advertisement

The pair were together at Rosario Central.

“I would tell Tanque Veliz to come here to learn from Jamie Vardy," Buonanotte told Ole.

"He is on loan, but now he is at Tottenham, so I think he knows about this. During the time we were at Central we made a nice duo."