Arsenal consider move for Leicester youngster El Khannouss

Paul Vegas
Arsenal consider move for Leicester youngster El Khannouss
Leicester City youngster Bilal El Khannouss is emerging as a summer target for Arsenal.

The Sun says the Gunners have been following El Khannouss this season.

The 20 year-old is being considered by Arsenal as potential cover and competition for skipper Martin Odegaard.

El Khannouss joined Leicester in August from Genk for €25m and has been a bright point in a relegation season.

He has scored three goals and notched five assists in his 35 appearances across all competitions.

 

