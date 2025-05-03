Arsenal consider move for Leicester youngster El Khannouss
Leicester City youngster Bilal El Khannouss is emerging as a summer target for Arsenal.
The Sun says the Gunners have been following El Khannouss this season.
The 20 year-old is being considered by Arsenal as potential cover and competition for skipper Martin Odegaard.
El Khannouss joined Leicester in August from Genk for €25m and has been a bright point in a relegation season.
He has scored three goals and notched five assists in his 35 appearances across all competitions.