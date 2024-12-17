Van Hecke on Brighton's winless run: You can't say the boys don’t run around and don’t try

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke has defended his team's work rate after the loss to Crystal Palace which extends their winless streak.

The 3-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace made it two points from a possible 12 in their last four fixtures as they prepare to face West Ham United this weekend. Van Hecke says the team must start to perform better if they want to win games but insists the squad's work rate does not reflect their recent results.

“I think you saw already the whole season, we have some great talent and some great 30 minutes but I think you didn’t see a lot of good 90 minutes.

“That is for us to now show better. In the second half, we did a lot of things right but then we didn’t score. I think we have leaders in the group.

“When everyone is trying their hardest, you can see. Today as well, you cannot say the boys don’t run around and don’t try. It is not like we are not trying. We do everything.”

Despite the loss to the Eagles, the Dutchman is adamant that Brighton can beat top teams in the Premier League if they can impress for a full 90 minutes rather than in spells.

“But age sometimes as well – I think it’s a process.I think you see we have a lot of talent. In spells we have a really good team.

“We can beat everybody, including Palace. But sometimes I think the game asks for a bit more.”