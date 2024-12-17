Bournemouth boss Iraola "very disappointed" after West Ham draw

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was upset at a penalty decision in his team’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

The Cherries had to settle for a point at home on Monday night in the Premier League.

A hand-ball, which he felt was in a natural position, cost his team two points in the game.

Post-match, he stated: "I am very disappointed. We have had this meeting before the season and I argued personally because they don't want defenders to defend with their hands behind their back.

“I told them 'we are going to continue this because you are calling penalties'. They said 'don't worry, it's a natural position, we are not going to call it'. The first one, bam.

“I am very disappointed. I complained about this rule. They didn't want defenders to defend unnaturally."

