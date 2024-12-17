Paquetá on his Bournemouth penalty: I’m so happy to score but West Ham want to win every game

Paquetá on his Bournemouth penalty: I’m so happy to score but we want to win every game

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá admits he was delighted to score from the spot but feels let down with a draw against Bournemouth.

Paquetá was clear-headed and confident as he stepped up to the penalty spot in the 87th minute, sending goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way to put the Hammers 1-0 up. However, just three minutes later Enes Unal crafted a stunning freekick which he blasted into the top left corner to seal a point for the Cherries.

“I’m so happy to score tonight, but we want to win every game,” Paqueta told West Ham TV. “It was a difficult game here, but I think it’s a big and important point. I think we did very well. Now we have time to recover and work a lot, to improve and to play again next week.

“It was a difficult game but Bournemouth are a good team. They played very well against some of the biggest teams in the Premier League, but we did very well. The Premier League is like this and we have to still be in the same way.”

The 27-year-old says he is constantly trying to improve and went on to speak about how happy he is at the club under manager Julen Lopetegui this season.

“I tried to concentrate on my shot and when I had the ball I looked at the goalkeeper and I tried to score, and today I scored so I am happy,” he smiled, before talking about his exuberant celebrations, and his ambition to reclaim his regular starting place in Lopetegui’s team.

“I am like this. I love to play here with West Ham, I love the strengths (of the team) and I try to move and to improve, and with the coach we have the same way and work together.

“For me it’s very important to play. I like to play every day, every week, then I’m happy and I try to improve and now I’ll focus on the next game.”