Chalobah on Palace's improving set pieces: We need to use that to our advantage

Chalobah on Palace's constantly improving set pieces: We need to use that as our advantage

Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah says they should be taking advantage of their improving set pieces this season.

The Eagles' victory over Brighton & Hove Albion was partly down to set pieces as Chalobah knocked in the opening goal from a dangerous corner. Goals such as this are crucial to winning games, says Chalobah, as he spoke to the club's website this week ahead of the club’s Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Arsenal.

“(I had to be) alive in the box, anticipating where the ball's going to land. I went where the ball landed and I was there.

“It was good to get my second goal and good to chip in as a defender as well. With goals like that from set-pieces, now we're getting stronger in set-pieces and we need to use that as our advantage.

“We're doing a lot of training, working on our set-pieces and doing a lot of analysis and sitting down and watching teams (to understand) how we can improve ourselves both in our box and in the attacking box as well."