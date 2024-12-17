Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions

Chalobah on Palace's improving set pieces: We need to use that to our advantage

Zack Oaten
Chalobah on Palace's constantly improving set pieces: We need to use that as our advantage
Chalobah on Palace's constantly improving set pieces: We need to use that as our advantageAction Plus
Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah says they should be taking advantage of their improving set pieces this season.

The Eagles' victory over Brighton & Hove Albion was partly down to set pieces as Chalobah knocked in the opening goal from a dangerous corner. Goals such as this are crucial to winning games, says Chalobah, as he spoke to the club's website this week ahead of the club’s Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement

“(I had to be) alive in the box, anticipating where the ball's going to land. I went where the ball landed and I was there. 

“It was good to get my second goal and good to chip in as a defender as well. With goals like that from set-pieces, now we're getting stronger in set-pieces and we need to use that as our advantage.

“We're doing a lot of training, working on our set-pieces and doing a lot of analysis and sitting down and watching teams (to understand) how we can improve ourselves both in our box and in the attacking box as well."

Mentions
EFL CupChalobah TrevohCrystal PalaceArsenalBrightonPremier League
Related Articles
Top 5 players to watch in the EFL Cup this week
Wolves defender Patterson trialling with Arsenal
Palace keeper Henderson: Victory at Brighton proves we're in false position