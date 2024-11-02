Van Dijk: We want wild Liverpool support against Brighton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he's ready for a packed schedule ahead.

The Reds have League, Champions League and Carabao Cup commitments this month.

Van Dijk said, "We knew well that this would be a busy period with many matches.

"But as a player, it's what you want. This is what we live for. Big matches and big results."

Saturday sees the visit of Brighton in the Premier League, which Liverpool beat 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Van Dijk said, "We know that we have to deliver on the big day if we want a result. We will also need all the support that Anfield can provide. It was wild in the stadium when we met Chelsea and I hope it will be just as wild on Saturday."

