Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
Amorim is already targeting Sporting Lisbon star as first Man Utd signing in January move

Brighton youngster Hinshelwood: I'll be ready for Salah

Paul Vegas
Brighton youngster Hinshelwood: I'll be ready for Salah
Brighton youngster Hinshelwood: I'll be ready for SalahAction Plus
Brighton youngster Jack Hinshelwood says he's ready for Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah today.

Hinshelwood admits he faces a difficult task against the Egyptian great.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I just take it as another task. All I can do is give it a shot," Hinshelwood told the club's website.

"We all know that Salah is a great player, but if the head coach says I have to play left-back, then that's how it is.

"They have a lot of quality and it's a difficult place to play (Anfield). They are also in good form and have started the season very well."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHinshelwood JackBrightonLiverpool
Related Articles
Hinshelwood says Brighton "can be a threat" against Liverpool
Liverpool boss Slot on Quansah: He's in competition with two almost faultless centre-backs
Liverpool boss Slot reveals "discussions" now open with Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold