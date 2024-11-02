Brighton youngster Hinshelwood: I'll be ready for Salah

Brighton youngster Jack Hinshelwood says he's ready for Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah today.

Hinshelwood admits he faces a difficult task against the Egyptian great.

"I just take it as another task. All I can do is give it a shot," Hinshelwood told the club's website.

"We all know that Salah is a great player, but if the head coach says I have to play left-back, then that's how it is.

"They have a lot of quality and it's a difficult place to play (Anfield). They are also in good form and have started the season very well."