Liverpool boss Slot on Quansah: He's in competition with two almost faultless centre-backs

Slot on Quansah: He is in competition with two centre-backs who have hardly made a mistake

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has discussed his decision to replace Jarrell Quansah against Brighton in a late substitution which many felt was harsh and unnecessary.

Quansah was changed after the centre back made a mistake that led to a Brighton goal in their 3-2 Carabao Cup win on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot replaced Quansah in the 92nd minute with just three minutes of injury-time to go. The Dutch manager has since defended Quansah’s performance and his decision to take him off.

“Jarell played a very good game, the only issue he has is that if it's a moment that isn't perfect it immediately leads to a goal,” said the Dutch head coach ahead of Liverpool’s game with Brighton on Saturday.

“In my opinion he was unlucky. You can't judge a player without those two moments as they were important towards the result, but he is getting better and better. He has shown in the past he can make these mistakes and it doesn't lead to goals.”

Slot also insists he was happy with Quansah’s performance.

“If you look at his overall performance I was really happy with it. These things can happen. I like the way he played, he was unlucky with the second goal as well. He is in competition with two centre-backs who have hardly made a mistake.”