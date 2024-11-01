Hinshelwood says Brighton "can be a threat" against Liverpool ahead of Saturday's clash

Brighton can be a threat at Anfield when they take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

The two clubs are set for another reunion, days after the Reds won at the Amex in the League Cup.

Jack Hinshelwood played in the game on Wednesday and is confident they can cause an upset in the league.

The England under-21 international stated, per The Argus: “They have got great quality and it’s a tough place to go.

“Especially with the form they are in and the way they have started the season, they are going to be full of confidence.

“But so are we. I think we have started really well and we’ll take confidence from results like (the 1-0 win at) Newcastle.

“We want to have more of the ball than against Newcastle but we know we’ve got to suffer together, take the tough moments on our chin and we know we can be a threat.”