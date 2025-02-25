Van Dijk wants fans to transform Anfield into a "horrible" atmosphere to help title hopes

Virgil van Dijk has called on Liverpool fans to turn Anfield into a ‘horrible’ atmosphere to fuel their title charge.

With seven of their final 11 games at home, the Reds will rely on their fortress to push them over the line.

Upcoming fixtures against Newcastle, Southampton, and Everton provide a crucial chance to build momentum.

'I mentioned it after that (Wolves) game, that obviously it's pretty normal to be like that,' he said to reporters.

'It is a human (reaction) that there could be some anxious feelings kicking in, and that could still be the case.

"But I think it only helps us and them (the supporters) as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent. Most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play helps with that as well.

"How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So let's make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible. I don't think we have to speak about it because normally that is the case. So let's go, enjoy, focus on Wednesday now, and then we'll see what happens after.

"This was a big win. I told the guys, Don't take these wins for granted, but when you go home, recover and be ready for the preparation for Newcastle". That's the only thing we have to do. Tunnel vision. Nothing else matters really.

"And we need our fans to be in great shape on Wednesday as well."