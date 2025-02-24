Van Dijk says Anfield must become a fortress in their final 7 home games this season

Virgil van Dijk has called on Liverpool to make Anfield an intimidating fortress as they push for the Premier League crown.

The Reds extended their lead at the top to 11 points after a statement win over Manchester City, their first league triumph at the Etihad since 2015.

With seven of their remaining 11 fixtures at home, they aim to capitalize on their stronghold, starting with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The Reds captain said: “I mentioned it after that (Wolves) game, that obviously it's pretty normal, humans, there could be some anxious feelings kicking in.

“That could still be the case, but I think it only helps us and them as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent, like most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play obviously helps with that as well.

“How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So let's make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible, and I don't think we have to speak about it, because normally that is the case.”