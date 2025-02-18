Liverpool boss Slot jokes as Everton mocked at new ground: Who scored first?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot couldn’t resist a playful dig at Everton after Reds fan Harrison Rimmer netted the first goal at the Toffees’ new stadium.

Everton hosted their first test event at Bramley Moore Dock on Monday, where their U18s faced Wigan in front of 10,000 fans, only to lose 2-1.

Wigan’s Rimmer, a Liverpool supporter, opened the scoring and cheekily celebrated by holding up six fingers, referencing the Reds’ six European Cups.

When a reporter mentioned the new ground, Slot quickly replied: "Oh, who scored first?"

He then spoke about their upcoming game against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

"I think Villa away, when you get the fixture list, you all know that Villa away is one of the tougher ones you can face," he said.

"But last season was also a very interesting game with it ending 3-3, if I remember correctly. So, (a) very good manager, always has a very good game plan. They brought in quite a lot of good players in the winter break as well and they already had a very good team.

"They qualified for (the) top eight in the Champions League, so it tells you that it's a strong team we are going to face. But that's what I started with, Wolves at home was also tough for us, so every game in this period of time for every team in the league is difficult.”