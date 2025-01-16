Van Dijk: So Liverpool are now in crisis?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dismissed talk of a "crisis" after their midweek draw at Nottingham Forest.

The 1-1 draw means Liverpool have won only three in their last seven Premier League games.

"Oh, so are we in crisis now?" shrugged Van Dijk. "It only confirms that the Premier League is a tough league where you play against opponents that are very good. Forest was always going to be tough - same as Man Utd at home with a new manager and their gameplan. Every game is tough and we have to find a way to win.

"We should have won (against Forest), could have won, but the reality is we take the point at a difficult ground on a difficult evening. In terms of the toughness of the game, we had many chances and we could have won the game against a team that don't concede many chances.

"Did we deserve to win? It doesn't work like that, you know. They worked their socks off and credit to them, that is what they have been doing so far. They have been very good and they made it very difficult for us as we expected.

"But I think we could have scored at least a couple. If we keep pushing and finding opportunities, I am very confident that we will score goals like we have been doing all season. If we play like the second half and finish off the chances, it will be fine. So we keep going."