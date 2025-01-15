Liverpool boss Slot praises players' efforts for Forest draw

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with his team’s effort on Tuesday night.

The Anfield club had to come from behind to draw 1-1 against Nottingham Forest.

After a tough first half, Slot’s team did battle back and had the better chances to win the game late on.

Post-game, he stated: “I couldn’t have asked for more today. I think most people talk about the second half - that they are really positive about the second half. If you ask me, I am also more positive about the second half than the first half, but if you play at this ground against this team, who are in such good form, hardly concedes a chance in every single game - and I have watched many of them back... so many counter-attack threats, almost every game they have counter-attack after counter-attack after counter-attack. We conceded only one counter-attack here today in 98 minutes of football of total domination. Unfortunately for us, that ball immediately went in.

“Then in the second half, our ball possession also led to a lot of chances. You have to give credit, again, to Nottingham because the way they defend, they throw themselves in front of shots, in front of every cross and then there is a goalkeeper that has an outstanding season this year and tonight again. Being 1-0 down over here and it’s so hard to score against this team, it’s not what we wanted - we want to have three points, but in the end what I want, what the fans should want and what the players should want is that they give it all they (have) got during every single game they play. That is what they did today, combined with outstanding football in the second half.”