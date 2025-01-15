Nottingham Forest boss Nuno: We don't need Liverpool draw to prove we're big club

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is eager for results like last night with Liverpool to reinforce the status of the club.

Forest drew 1-1 with Liverpool at the City Ground, leaving in second-place on the Premier League table.

Nuno declared afterwards: “We are a big club, we don’t need anything to prove that. Forest is a big club.

“I think the words from Ryan Yates (in the huddle before kick-off at Anfield when he told his teammates they had to believe Forest are a big club) was a demonstration of the respect they have among themselves and don’t allow anyone to stop believing that we can achieve something nice. This is the best credit.

“When you finish the game and go in the dressing room, always the players are not very fair on their judgement. They were disappointed, but now you look back and say Liverpool had a lot of chances. But just having that feeling shows we are slowly progressing in what we want to become.”

He added, “We are competing very well. I keep insisting, and this is the approach and the mentality of the squad. It is about playing, competing, improving, realising what are our strengths and our weaknesses and getting to know ourselves better. That can only make us compete in the future in a better way.

“You know what I think about the table. For now, it is not important. It is how we are going to prepare for the next game.”