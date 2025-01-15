Forest boss Nuno: We must learn Liverpool lessons

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo spoke about the quality of his team on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese was so pleased with his players in a battling 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

While Forest had taken the lead at home through Chris Wood, the league leaders were better in the second period and equalized through Diogo Jota.

“It was a lesson for all of us. This is how we want to compete - to the limits of our efforts - and we saw that,” Nuno said after the final whistle.

“I’m very, very proud of the work of the players. We finished on the ropes but the team worked very well.

“We are competing very well. I keep insisting, and this is the approach and the mentality of the squad. It is about playing, competing, improving, realising what are our strengths and our weaknesses and getting to know ourselves better. That can only make us compete in the future in a better way.

“You know what I think about the table. For now, it is not important. It is how we are going to prepare for the next game.

“We have to give credit to our players when they face such talented opponents and raise the bar and challenge ourselves. It is huge for us.

“We are going to play against everybody. In the end, we will see how many points we have.”