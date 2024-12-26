Tribal Football
Van Dijk sends new contract message to Liverpool board

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool management he has four years left at the elite level.

Off contract in June, Van Dijk and Liverpool are in dispute over the length of any new deal.

At 33, Van Dijk told Amazon Prime, "I love the club, the club loves me. I love the fans, the fans love me and it is a very good foundation to be successful. 

"In my opinion I can play for another three, four years at least at the highest level. We will see what the future brings."

In encouraging news for the Reds, Van Dijk also said: "It's not about me but I would love to be the first one. I think it is there. That is what we work for as a team."

Van Dijk was referring to the prospect of being the first Dutchman to captain a team to the Premier League title.

