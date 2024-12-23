Van Dijk updates contract situation at Liverpool

Van Dijk on his contract situation at Liverpool: There is no deadline for a new deal

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up on his contract at the club and stated that there is no deadline whatsoever on when he should put pen to paper.

The Dutchman has made it clear he's in no rush to sort out his future at Anfield as the Reds sit perched at the top of the Premier League, 4 points clear with a game in hand as the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal watch on.

At the start of next week, rival clubs will be able to contact the 33-year-old and arrange a summer deal that could lure him away from manager Arne Slot who will be desperate to tie down one of the best defenders in the world in recent years.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 6-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday, Van Dijk remained calm about his contract and revealed he is taking his time with negotiations.

"There is no deadline at all. I'll see what the future holds. I focus fully on Leicester."

Slot’s side are set to face Leicester City on Boxing Day in front of the Anfield crowd whose minds will be flicking between another win towards a league title but also the contract drama that has continued for months not just with Van Dijk but with top scorer Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.