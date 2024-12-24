Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Next season with Salah?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has challenged Mohamed Salah to keep up his stelllar form.

The Egyptian is enjoying a historic season, having scored 18 goals in all competitions with two in a 6-3 win over Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Salah is into double digits for goals and assists in the Premier League prior to Christmas.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Van Dijk said about his teammate.

“He’s a very special athlete. He’s done amazingly for the club. And hopefully he can play his best season ever for the club. Stay important with his goals and assists and be clinical.

“But we need always the complete performance from him. All the defensive work he can put in for us as well is very important as well for the last line, the goalkeeper, he has to keep going and I think he will.

“He is a professional. We’ve been there, he’s been there, so onto the next. And next season? I don’t know.”