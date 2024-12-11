Van Dijk on potential contract extension at Liverpool: There is no word, no News

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has addressed his contract situation as the club try to agree terms to keep the defender at the club past next summer.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and at the start of January rival clubs can contact the player to negotiate an end-of-season move for the Dutchman which Liverpool are keen to avoid.

Speaking after their 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League this week the Liverpool star who has led the club to huge success in recent years gave a blunt response suggesting negotiations have not reached a climax as of yet.

"There is no word. No word. No news.”

Van Dijk continues to impress for the Reds this season and the club are reportedly desperate to keep him at the club. If he does leave for free next summer then manager Arne Slot will have a huge task on his hands in trying to find a replacement ahead of next season.