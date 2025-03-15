Tribal Football
Van Dijk sends fresh contract message to Liverpool fans

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged fans not to obsess about his contract situation.

Van Dijk's deal expires at the end of the season, with talks over an extension at deadlock.

He told the Daily Mail: "As long as I am calm to you guys then there is no need to panic, whatever may happen in the future. If I was worried you would see me playing a little bit worried and that is not the case.

"Maybe I will run this fully down and then if there is still no news, I don't know. I don't know at this stage (what will happen). But I don't want to create any anxiety or anything like that, I just keep my head down and focus on hopefully winning the next 10 games.

"That is my full focus: to be there for the manager, the players, the fans. So let's see what it brings and I am sure by the end of the season there will be news. But what kind of news I am not sure.

"The only thing I can say, and I have said it already many times, is that I am so proud to be the captain of this beautiful club that means so much to me and has meant so much to me in the past, as well as my family."

