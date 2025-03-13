Al-Hilal table bumper contract package to Liverpool captain Van Dijk

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Al-Hilal have made their move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Off contract in June, Van Dijk is free to negotiate pre-contract terms with any interested foreign club.

The defender was seen in conversation with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sports director Luis Campos after Liverpool's Champions League shootout defeat on Tuesday night.

However, if PSG do make a move, they will face competition from the Saudi Pro League.

L'Equipe says Al-Hilal have made a contract offer to Van Dijk worth €20m-a-year. 

For his part, Van Dijk insists he will inform Liverpool fans of his plans once he has made a definitive decision.

