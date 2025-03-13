UNCOVERED: What Van Dijk said to PSG pair Al-Khelaifi and Campos

The subject of the conversation between PSG pair Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos with Virgil van Dijk has been revealed.

The Liverpool captain was seen in talks after their Champions League shootout defeat to PSG at Anfield.

The video recording sparked speculation of the trio discussing a potential Bosman move to Paris this summer.

However, RMC says the prospect was never raised between Van Dijk, PSG president Al-Khelaifi and sports director Campos.

Instead, Van Dijk sought out the pair to apologise after his public barb fired at Campos during the first-leg at the Parc des Princes. The Dutchman was seen taunting Campos as he complained about a denied penalty in the first-half.

