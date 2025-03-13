Liverpool fear losing Van Dijk AND Konate as PSG circle

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / AP / Cody Froggatt
Liverpool chiefs are scrambling to open new contract talks with Ibrahima Konate.

The France international is inside the final 18 months of his current contract.

And Sports Zone is reporting Konate is leaning towards a move to PSG this summer.

Liverpool are aware of Konate's thinking and are making efforts to convince the player to extend his contract.

Liverpool management are concerned about losing both Virgil van Dijk and Konaté in the same transfer window. Van Dijk is off contract in June.

Konate, 25, has a deal to 2026 at Anfield.

