Van Dijk says "discussions are ongoing" over new Liverpool contract

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he may be staying at the club beyond this season.

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer, but the club are hopeful he will extend his stay.

Van Dijk, who helped his team to a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend, admitted that contract talks were underway.

"Discussions are ongoing, we will see what happens in the future," said Netherlands center-back Van Dijk.

"My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have started and we will see."

