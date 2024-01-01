Gravenberch hails "unbelievable" Liverpool pal Jones after defeating Chelsea

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch says they still have a long way to go after their impressive win against Chelsea at the weekend, but he singled out Curtis Jones who gave a man-of-the-match performance.

Manager Arne Slot continued his fantastic start to life at Liverpool with another win, which keeps them sat perched at the top of the table.

Gravenberch spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about the victory but remained humble, knowing that there is still a whole season ahead.

"I'm very happy with the win. It was not an easy game – we knew it before.

"I think at the end we fought a lot and we deserved to win.

"We stick always together and we just keep playing, keep playing and we know that the second chance is coming, and we finished it."

"It's really early, we have a lot of games. But we are in a good position and we have to keep going. It's really early."

Jones was the standout player for Liverpool as he controlled the midfield, was brought down to earn his side a penalty and scored to seal a crucial 3 points.

"He's a really good player," Gravenberch stated. "I see he has the same qualities what I have – he's really good on the ball, he's really good in driving with the ball, you see the depth in his game. He was unbelievable.

"I know the qualities from Curtis and I know what I can expect from (him). What I said, he did really well. I know when he has the ball where I have to be and vice versa. He's a really good player."