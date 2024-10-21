Sturridge: Liverpool players responding to 'calmer' Slot personality

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge feels the players are responding to manager Arne Slot's personality.

The Dutchman offers a calmer presence than predecessor Jurgen Klopp from the bench, which seems to be working with Liverpool now top of the table.

After the win against Chelsea on Sunday, Sturridge said: "I think it's refreshing.

"Everyone knows how demanding Jurgen (Klopp) was on the pitch and off the pitch. Being at home the day before the game is a different mindset for players. The players are buying into the manager, his personality."

Sturridge's former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher also said: "He's not as emotional as Klopp but he got wrapped up in the game today. He's a different manager. He's not trying to be something else, he's being himself.

"A big thing about being successful is winning the games you're supposed to win. It becomes a great season if you start taking points off your rivals."