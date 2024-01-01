Berger names two things that could stop Slot's Liverpool from winning title

Liverpool hero Patrik Berger has warned manager Arne Slot about injuries and a lack of discipline in his side which could stop the Dutchman having the perfect start to life on Merseyside.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after Sunday’s narrow victory against Chelsea, as they continue their excellent form and prepare to face Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

There is still a long way to go before the Reds can be considered title challengers, however, with Berger saying that with a lack of discipline and key injuries the shot at the club’s second title in 30 years could fall apart.

“I mean it is a long season and there are no easy games in the Premier League but if someone would tell the manager that he would be top of the table after this time, he would take it," said Berger. "So we can be happy, not the best game but three points in the bag and we can move on.

“He couldn’t ask for a better start obviously. But as I said, it is a long season and they’re going to judge him at the end of the season. They’re playing well, winning games and getting points. There’s so many competitions but so far so good. Let’s wait until the end of the season.

“I feel like if they can keep the players fit and no suspensions, there is no reason why they couldn’t carry on as they have done so far.”

As well as Leipzig, Slot has to prepare for clashes against Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United, a derby against Everton and Tottenham which are all coming up before Christmas.

As Berger says, the season is long and tough, but if Liverpool can keep discipline and injuries to a minimum then the title may be within reach this season under the Dutchman.