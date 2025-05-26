Van Dijk, Salah full of pride as Liverpool celebrate lifting Premier League trophy

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was proud to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday.

After their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace to close out the season, champions Liverpool were presented with the Premier League trophy.

Van Dijk said after the ceremony: “It was very emotional. A special day. A special day for my mum, my wife, my kids. It’s incredible to be champions and no-one can take this one away from us. Obviously I chose this club because I felt like it could happen, it could happen that I felt this connection.

"I love this club, I love the fans, I love what Liverpool stands for. I’m really happy that I’ve extended (my contract) for two years. The love doesn’t go unnoticed, so keep going.

“I was pretty clear that I wanted Alan Hansen to give me the trophy, and Mark and Jo from the Owen McVeigh Foundation because I work quite closely with them behind the scenes. I was really determined to get Alan Hansen to be here and to give me the trophy. I’m glad he wanted (to) because I met him before and obviously he’s one of the best centre-backs that Liverpool ever had. It was meant to be and it looked great as well.”

Fans have never been so loud

Teammate Mohamed Salah, who was named Premier League Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Player of the Year during the week, was just as proud during the celebrations.

Salah said, “It’s incredible, incredible. Last time we didn’t have a chance to do it in front of the Kop. Today we had a chance. It’s an incredible feeling to win the Premier League for this club.

"I don’t think (I’ve ever heard the fans so loud). Last time, we won it in the pandemic so it wasn’t really a great feeling. But still the Premier League. Winning the second one with the fans in Anfield, especially the Spurs game and now… you can see (what it means).”