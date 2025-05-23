Slot urges Liverpool fans to give Trent "reception he deserves"

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hopes he can convince fans not to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday.

The final season clash with Crystal Palace will also mark Alexander-Arnold's last appearance in a Liverpool shirt. The fullback was jeered by fans at their last home match against Arsenal after announcing his departure this summer.

Slot told BBC Sport: "I hope the same for every other player that contributed to us winning the league, that they will get the reception every player deserves.

"All have worked so hard, not only this season, but throughout their careers to achieve something like this. They did this for themselves, but partly also driven by our fans.

"It would be fantastic, if it's only going to be a positive moment for everyone at the club, and Trent is part of that.

"I hope I can influence them, but they have their own opinion as well."

While Alexander-Arnold chose not renew his contract, Liverpool were able to extend deals with fellow senior players Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Slot said of Van Dijk: "80% was done by the club, separate, but they kept me updated.

"But I like the idea that all those contract things are not done by me, but by someone else, because in this league you need all of your time to prepare your team for the upcoming game. It hasn't been difficult for me, because it hasn't been difficult for the players.

"If it had been difficult for the players, then I would have spent a lot of time talking to them and getting them ready for the next game.

"But I think maybe because we thought we were trying to compete until the end of the Champions League, and for the Premier League, that helped also the players to just stay focused on: 'We can do something special over here.'

"And I think the most special moment for Mo and for Virgil is not their contract extension this year, but it was and is us winning the league. And this is what you live for, it's not the contract - they already have enough money, at least that's what I think!"