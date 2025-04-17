Van Dijk's wages revealed: He is now the third-highest paid player in the Premier League

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new deal with the club which now makes him the third highest paid defender in the Premier League.

Van Dijk is set to stay at Anfield until at least 2027 after penning a new deal on Thursday morning as fans breathe a sigh of relief. The Dutch defender will turn 36 just days after his new contract expires but many believe he will still be one of the world’s best defenders, even despite his age.

As reported by Mail Online, the Dutchman has not taken a pay cut, and will be paid just shy of the £400,000-a-week mark moving forward. The highest-paid players in the Premier League are Mohamed Salah, who is understood to be earning around £25 million per season, or £480,000 per week and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who is on £500,000 a week.

His new deal makes him Europe's best-paid defender as he chases down his second league title this season under manager Arne Slot. The 33-year-old has been crucial to the club’s success since he joined from Southampton in 2018 and continues to prove that no matter what age he is he can perform at the highest level consistently and keep bringing success to Merseyside.