Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid

Liverpool have made contact with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in a move that could break the British transfer record.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have started contact with the Swedish international over a move in the summer transfer window. Winger Mohamed Salah is now tied down to a new two-year deal, whilst captain Virgil van Dijk is due to sign an extension this week.

With the pair’s future secured, Isak may be more inclined to join the Reds who are on the edge of winning their 20th league title under manager Arne Slot. According to Fichajes, Liverpool are “willing” to put an offer of €150M on the table which would surpass the £115M Chelsea paid to Brighton for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

However, no deal has been agreed as of yet and as the Magpies chase Champions League qualification, the 25-year-old may be inclined to stay under manager Eddie Howe who is sure to add to his ever-improving side in the coming months. The striker has 24 goals and 6 assists in 36 appearances this season and could transform Liverpool’s attack.

His stats are shocking when compared to those of current striker Darwin Nunez, who has 42 appearances and just 7 goals and 5 assists. The soon-to-be-crowned champions are set for a huge summer spend after saving their pennies in Slot’s first two windows and Isak may be the first face to join the club who will be pushing for the title once more next season under the Dutchman.