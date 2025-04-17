Van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool: They call me an adopted Scouser

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool: They call me an adopted ScouserAshley Western / Colorsport / DPPI via AFP / Profimedia
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with Liverpool as he commits his future to the club.

The 33-year-old's previous deal was due to run out at the end of the season as speculation grew around his future. Now it has been formally announced that he will stay at the club, six days after Liverpool confirmed a new deal for winger Mohamed Salah

Van Dijk spoke to the official club website after signing his new contract and expressed how much it means to him after being shown love from supporters since he joined the club in from Southampton in 2018. 

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com in exclusive reaction. “There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it. 

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.” 

Van Dijk has won a Premier League title, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and a host of individual accolades during his time on Merseyside. He spoke more about how he was always going to stay with the Reds no matter what. 

He added: “It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. 

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.” 

