Ex-Man Utd scout insists Liverpool willing to sell senior attacking trio

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown says Liverpool are listening to offers for three senior players.

After the securing of Mohamed Salah to a new deal and with Virgil van Dijk close to doing the same, Liverpool will seek to sell Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to raise extra funds for a summer overhaul of their attacking options.

So says Brown, who told Football Insider: "They've finally reached agreements with (Mohamed) Salah and (Virgil) Van Dijk. Now, that will allow them to turn their attention towards the rest of their squad and the positions they feel need to be strengthened.

"From what I hear, (manager Arne) Slot is not totally happy with the three forward players Diaz, Jota and Nunez. They want to better them in the window and so if they receive good enough offers for them, I think they’ll be prepared to let them go.

"There has been talk of interest in them so that situation might be one to watch. They’ll then use that money to sign new forwards who better suit their style.

"It’s important not to lose too many players if you aren’t able to replace them, especially from a title-winning squad, but they feel improvements can be made."