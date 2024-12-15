Van Dijk: Liverpool and Fulham players were in agreement about ref

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says both sets of players had the same opinion of ref Tony Harrington after yesterday's 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Harrington sent off Andrew Robertson on 18 minutes for blocking Harry Wilson from a goalscoring opportunity.

"I had some conversations with the players of Fulham, and we felt that the referee was nervous," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“I felt he couldn't really communicate normally with Robertson. We're all talking about protecting the referee, but I couldn't talk to him. But we shouldn't make it too big because this is not the reason we left points.

“It is the way it is. We take this point with us, recover quickly and make sure we are ready for Wednesday."

