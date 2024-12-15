Prem release statement after Liverpool fullback Robertson's red card
The Premier League have released a statement over Andrew Robertson's red card in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham.
Robertson was sent off on 18 minutes after blocking Harry Wilson from a goalscoring opportunity.
Debate raged in the aftermath, but the Premier League made clear the decision of ref Tony Harrington.
The statement read: "The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goal scoring opportunity.
"VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position."
