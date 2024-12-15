Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid

Prem release statement after Liverpool fullback Robertson's red card

Paul Vegas
Prem release statement after Liverpool fullback Robertson's red card
Prem release statement after Liverpool fullback Robertson's red cardAction Plus
The Premier League have released a statement over Andrew Robertson's red card in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Robertson was sent off on 18 minutes after blocking Harry Wilson from a goalscoring opportunity.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Debate raged in the aftermath, but the Premier League made clear the decision of ref Tony Harrington.

The statement read: "The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goal scoring opportunity.

"VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobertson AndrewWilson HarryLiverpoolFulham
Related Articles
Fulham boss Silva admits Anfield factor helped 10-man Liverpool
Robinson admits Fulham unhappy with ref after Liverpool draw
Slot praise for Gravenberch after Liverpool draw with Fulham