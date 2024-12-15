Fulham boss Silva admits Anfield factor helped 10-man Liverpool

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits they had to battle the Anfield crowd for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

After Andrew Robertson's red card, Fulham were twice pegged back by the hosts on the day.

Silva said: "The game is emotional here. The crowd plays a big part and with the quality of Liverpool, they can almost be unstoppable. it's the risk you have to take because we believe in ourselves. Liverpool are so good and they are winning so good, they are an aggressive team. Everything went to plan for us on the left-hand side.

"I think the red card created more emotion in the game, the crowd played their part. We had to keep more of the ball and make them run more. We reacted well and had so many times three against four, the decision-making has to be better. We conceded a late goal in a moment we were too open and the quality of Jota made an impact. We should have taken three.

"With one player more and leading the score, we should have been more narrow. We were too open and their composure was decisive.

"The momentum is here and in our group. I have to give credit to our players for their attitude and commitment. We have to go in the same way against Southampton next week."